Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,115.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,917.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,026.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,965.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $99,173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,815,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Booking by 26.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,443,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Booking by 270.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

