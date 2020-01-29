Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Booking worth $210,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking stock opened at $1,917.45 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,026.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,965.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

