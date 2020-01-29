Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $57,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG traded down $17.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,899.46. 96,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,026.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,965.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

