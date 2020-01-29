Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 712,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,300. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 10,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $430,126.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 77.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

