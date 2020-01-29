Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 813,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

