BOScoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.23 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.78 million and $7.23 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,215,653,125 coins and its circulating supply is 865,124,755 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

