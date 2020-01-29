Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 9,119 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.