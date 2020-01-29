Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.19 and a 52-week high of $164.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $7,289,717.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,991,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.