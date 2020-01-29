Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $12.73 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 318.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 24.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $7,637,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $252,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

