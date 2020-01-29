Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 59.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 16.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 44.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 51.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

