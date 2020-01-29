Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.