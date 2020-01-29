Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

