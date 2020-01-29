Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,969 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

