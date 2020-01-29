Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,728 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Solar worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Solar by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in First Solar by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 125,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,820 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

