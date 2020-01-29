Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,028 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

