Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $20,675,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $23,823,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $261.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $267.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.