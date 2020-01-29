Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 359,704 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,180,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,383,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,895,000 after buying an additional 4,946,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

