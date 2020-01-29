Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.10. 4,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,994. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average is $133.15. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $124.13 and a 52 week high of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

