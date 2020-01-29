Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

