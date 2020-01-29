Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Boston Scientific worth $148,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.