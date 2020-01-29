BOX Token (BOX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.02 million and $26,604.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

