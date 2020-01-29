BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

