BP plc (NYSE:BP) Holdings Boosted by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the period. BP accounts for 2.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

