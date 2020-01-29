BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BP were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

