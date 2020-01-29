Brandon B. Boze Purchases 92,834 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze bought 92,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $1,930,018.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 678,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,354. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

