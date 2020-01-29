Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

