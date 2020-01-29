Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

