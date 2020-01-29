Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $134.51 and a 52-week high of $163.90.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

