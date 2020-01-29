Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 3.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.82% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

