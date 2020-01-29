Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 1,458,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

