Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Insiders have sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

