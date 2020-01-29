Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.41-1.51 for the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDN. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,107. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

