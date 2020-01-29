Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,450.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,396.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,271.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

