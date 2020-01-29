Bremer Bank National Association Sells 3,677 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

