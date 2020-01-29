Brian A. Goebel Sells 2,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

