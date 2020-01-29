Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Rogers worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $118.91 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. Rogers’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

