Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of II-VI worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in II-VI by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,345 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in II-VI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of IIVI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

