Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $382,741.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VPG opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

