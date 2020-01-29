Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 7,506 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Neogen worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 18.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neogen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neogen by 326.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter valued at $12,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,970 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $559,359.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

