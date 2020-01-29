Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 9,605 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 over the last ninety days. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.