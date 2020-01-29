Bridge City Capital LLC Buys New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Exponent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exponent by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,526.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $4,835,853. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

