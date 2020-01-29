Bridge City Capital LLC Buys Shares of 34,020 SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. SP Plus Corp has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $949.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

