Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of NVE worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NVE by 362.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVE by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVE by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. NVE Corp has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $104.30.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

