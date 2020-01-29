Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iRobot worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in iRobot by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iRobot by 712.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.