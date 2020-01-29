Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

