Bridge City Capital LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the quarter. Nanometrics comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Nanometrics worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nanometrics by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,175,000 after buying an additional 450,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nanometrics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nanometrics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nanometrics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 465,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NANO stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

