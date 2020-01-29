Bridge City Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicell worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Omnicell stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

