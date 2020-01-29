Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,462 shares of company stock worth $14,832,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

