Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Natus Medical comprises 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

