Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 4,137 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of LHC Group worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after buying an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 580,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 137,089 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

